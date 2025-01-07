IKD provides medical cover to thousands of patients during 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) Hayatabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which started its service in 2008 was providing various facilities of treatment in bladder, kidney diseases and kidney transplantation, renal transplant apart from free dialysis services to its patients.

The media cell of the hospital said on Tuesday that this year, 149,893 patients were examined in the OPD of the Institute of Kidney Diseases, while 26,836 patients from the emergency department, 40,873 patients from nephrology, and 82,184 patients from urology were provided with all hospital facilities.

7149 patients were admitted to the hospital and 7940 patients underwent minor operations.

Laboratory facilities were available to 433698 patients and 57357 radiology patients.

Apart from this, free dialysis services were provided to 27369 patients and 38 patients were transplanted.

This year IKD also got an ISO certificate for excellence and restarted the renal transplant.

Considering the trust of the patients and the increasing number of patients, the hospital administration has increased the number of beds from 102 to 309 beds.

Moreover, 4 urology units, one more nephrology unit, separate pediatric and transplant facilities and dialysis waiting room for male and female were also established.

The IKD report said, 35% to 40% of urology patients require CT Scan, so the facility of the CT Scan machine donated by UNHCR has been available to the patients.

At the end of the year, the number of Afghan patients in OPD was 6836. While 397 patients were under treatment from the emergency department. At the same time, 275 Afghan patients underwent minor operations.

Throughout the year IKD continued to provide excellent academic service while tie-up with 14 institutes for best training of nurses and paramedics staff.

At the same time, the hospital administration also entered into an agreement with PKI/PAF Hospital Islamabad for renal transplant training. Funds have also been requested for 15 more new dialysis machines, solarization of hospital and modular operation theaters for the future to make the institution's services even better.

APP/vak