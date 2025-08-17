Open Menu

Ikhtair Wali Visits Flood Hit Areas Of Buner, Expresses Solidarity With Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Ikhtair Wali visits flood hit areas of Buner, expresses solidarity with affectees

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtair Wali Khan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas of Buner district on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif where he expressed solidarity with the affected.

Ikhtair Wali visited flood-hit Pir Baba, Chanar, Sowari, Baoshonai and other localities where he met with the affected population and inquired about their problems.

He directed the relevant authorities to take immediate measures and expedite relief operations in the affected areas.

Ikhtair Wali Khan said that he came here on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to personally oversee rescue and relief operations in disaster-hit Buner.

He said that all relevant Federal Government departments and aid agencies, including NDMA were mobilized for speedy help and assistance to flood victims irrespective of their political affiliations.

Ikhtair Wali, who is also PMLN KP Information spokesman, said that the Federal Government will continue efforts till the rehabilitation of the last flood victim of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ikhtair Wali Khan said that he came from Islamabad to the Buner district, where flash floods caused by a cloudburst took the maximum lives.

The PM aide said that the devastation of floods in Buner was beyond his imagination and the Federal Government will be informed accordingly for help and compensation.

Ikhtair Wali Khan met with the families of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace for all those who lost their lives and early recovery of the injured.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will soon visit the fllood affected areas of Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Ikhtair Wali also visited the shrine of Pir Baba, where he offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and early recovery of injured flood victims.

