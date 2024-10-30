Ikhtiar Baig Elected Member Of PGA Executive Board
Member of the National Assembly and former Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, has been elected member of the Executive Board of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) with a record number of votes
This marks the first time Pakistan has gained representation on PGA’s Executive Board, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said while talking to APP.
Mirza Ikhtiar Baig expressed pride in Pakistan’s representation in Parliamentarians for Global Action and affirmed his commitment to advancing Pakistan’s legislative and business interests on this esteemed international platform.
Currently, PGA members are in Pakistan for the 45th Annual Forum of the PGA, alongside the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court and the Rule of Law (CAP-ICC).
PGA is a non-governmental, multi-party international network of legislators working individually to support a rules-based global order for a safer, equitable, sustainable, and democratic world.
Upon his election, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig underscored the organization’s accomplishments since its inception in 1978. He encouraged more parliamentarians to join the PGA and contribute to advancing human rights and the rule of law.
He highlighted the importance of forums like PGA as platforms to advocate for victims of aggression and violence collectively.
Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party and fellow parliamentarians extended congratulatory messages to Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, noting that his achievement would enhance Pakistan’s international standing.
Known for his vast experience in both business and legislative sectors, Ikhtiar Baig has served on several National Assembly committees, including Finance, Economic Affairs, Commerce, and Revenue.
His election is seen as a positive step for promoting peace, democracy, and sustainable development at both the national and global levels.
