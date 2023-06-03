UrduPoint.com

Ikhtiar Extends Warm Welcome To PTI Workers Joining PML-N In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ikhtiar extends warm welcome to PTI workers joining PML-N in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) provincial spokesperson, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday expressed his warm welcome to all PTI workers, particularly from Nowshera district, who have decided to join PML-N.

In a statement released today, Ikhtiar Wali Khan emphasized that Pakistan Muslim League is a party committed to democracy, constantly working for the progress of the nation and development of the country.

He criticized the political career of PTI KP's former president Pervez Khattak, stating that his true nature had been revealed to the public and PTI workers.

Akhtar Wali asserted that the nation had now recognized that PTI leader Imran Khan under his guise of change and new Pakistan, primarily driven by personal interests.

He emphasized that Khan's self-centered politics had pushed the country to the brink of devastation.

Regarding PTI's governance record, he pointed out that the party's four-year tenure in the Federal government and nine-year rule in the province had resulted in a deteriorated national and provincial economy, besides the denial of fundamental rights to the Pakhtuns.

Acknowledging the recent decline in the US Dollar exchange rate, Wali commended the leadership of the PML-N for their capability to steer the country out of the ongoing economic crisis and guide it to prosperity.

