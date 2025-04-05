Ikhtiar Lauds Reduction In Power Tariffs; Slams PTI For Distress
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Coordinator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday expressed confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, claiming that the country is now moving in the right direction toward development.
Commenting on the recent reduction in electricity prices, he said that the entire nation was pleased with the decision of the Prime Minister.
He promised that the premier would continue to deliver good news to the nation every month.
Earlier responding to a statement by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin, he said only PTI members were facing distress over reduction in power tariffs.
He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had splintered into eight factions, and its founder had lost control over the party.
He alleged PTI government had broken all previous records of corruption.
He questioned whether the responsibility for this corruption should be placed on Ali Amin Gandapur or the PTI founder, declaring PTI’s rule as the most corrupt in Pakistan’s history.
He further asserted that PTI initially came to power through unfair means and PTI's leader was still desperately seeking a secret channel to negotiate.
