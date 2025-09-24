Open Menu

Ikhtiar Wali Congrats Pakistan Handball Team For Becoming Asian Champion

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan has congratulated Pakistan Handball team for becoming Asian Champion in Common Wealth Games.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Ikhtiar Wali has also praised performance of team and the Captain, Hazrat Hussain who belongs to Nowshera.

He said that country is progressing on path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He also lauded District Police Officer Nowshera for safe recovery of fiber optical employees.

