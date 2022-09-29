UrduPoint.com

Ikhtiar Wali Congratulates Ishaq Dar For Taking Charge Of Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Ikhtiar Wali congratulates Ishaq Dar for taking charge of Finance Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and member provincial assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Thursday felicitated Senator Ishaq Dar for assuming the charge as Federal Minister for Finance.

In a statement, he said that Ishaq Dar has a vast experience in economic and financial management and his appointment as Finance Minister was a proud moment for the workers of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

He expressed the hope that very soon country's inflation would be completely under control and the economy will prosper under his leadership.

He hoped that Ishaq Dar would continue to play his effective role for the welfare of common man.

Ikhtiar Wali said that the prime minister has effectively highlighted problems of floods victims during his historic address at United Nations General Assembly and won the heart and minds of people.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Ishaq Dar Man Muslim

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

1 hour ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

4 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.