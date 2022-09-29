Ikhtiar Wali congratulates Ishaq Dar for taking charge of Finance Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and member provincial assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here Thursday felicitated Senator Ishaq Dar for assuming the charge as Federal Minister for Finance.

In a statement, he said that Ishaq Dar has a vast experience in economic and financial management and his appointment as Finance Minister was a proud moment for the workers of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

He expressed the hope that very soon country's inflation would be completely under control and the economy will prosper under his leadership.

He hoped that Ishaq Dar would continue to play his effective role for the welfare of common man.

Ikhtiar Wali said that the prime minister has effectively highlighted problems of floods victims during his historic address at United Nations General Assembly and won the heart and minds of people.