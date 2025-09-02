Open Menu

Ikhtiar Wali Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Lost Of Live In Afghanistan Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Ikhtiar Wali expresses deep sorrow over lost of live in Afghanistan earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, expressed profound sorrow over loss of lives caused by devastating earthquake in eastern region of Afghanistan.

In a post on X on Tuesday, he remarked, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan. May Allah grant the deceased paradise and grant patience to the bereaved families. We express our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the Afghan people and government in this hour of grief."

He conveyed sympathy and solidarity with the Afghan people and government in this difficult time.

Recent Stories

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

43 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

55 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

1 hour ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

18 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

18 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan