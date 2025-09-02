Ikhtiar Wali Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Lost Of Live In Afghanistan Earthquake
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, expressed profound sorrow over loss of lives caused by devastating earthquake in eastern region of Afghanistan.
In a post on X on Tuesday, he remarked, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan. May Allah grant the deceased paradise and grant patience to the bereaved families. We express our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the Afghan people and government in this hour of grief."
He conveyed sympathy and solidarity with the Afghan people and government in this difficult time.
