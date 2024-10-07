PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Senior provincial leader of PML-N Ikhtar Wali Khan on Monday termed the disappearance of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a drama and asked him to resign.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtar Wali advised Gandapur to avoided childish behavior and tender resignation as CM.

He said that the entire PTI leadership was spreading false propaganda about the disappearance of Gandapur and blaming the state institutions for it.

He said PTI leadership has crossed all the limits in maligning the reputation of state institutions.

He asked the KP CM and PTI leadership to tender apology from the nation over the episode of Gandapur's disappearance otherwise law would take it course, he warned.

APP/adi