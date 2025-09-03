Ikhtiar Wali Khan Slams PTI’s Self-serving Agenda, Urges Opposition To Put Nation First
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information & Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan slammed PTI’s self-interest agenda, urging them to concentrate on their role as the opposition in the National Assembly and work for the public good rather than pushing to free Imran Khan from prison.
Talking to a private news channel, Wali emphasized that while the country faces dire challenges, PTI seems more interested in fueling political disputes rather than contributing to relief efforts or supporting national recovery.
He urged all political parties, including PTI, to put aside differences and prioritize the needs of the public in these testing times.
He further said PTI for its lack of meaningful achievements during its tenure as the ruling party, adding that, despite having the opportunity to implement reforms, PTI failed to address pressing concerns that affected ordinary citizens.
