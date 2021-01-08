Ikram ul Haq posted as GM MEPCO

General Manager PEPCO Ikram ul Haq was transferred and posted as General Manager MEPCO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021) :

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Energy here Friday, he was assigned to look after day to day work of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO with effect from January 15 and until further order purely on temporarily basis as a stop gap arrangement on retirement of Mohsin Raza Khan on attaining age of superannuation.