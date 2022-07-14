ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday said Supreme Court's detailed verdict has stamped that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's conspiracy narrative was itself a plot against the people and nascent democracy. Addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, he said Imran Khan wanted chaos and anarchy in the country as he treats himself as patriot and terms his opponent as traitors.

The superior court, national Security Council also in its meetings had rejected the conspiracy narrative. Imran Khan is constantly lying to the nation. However his lies were exposed now. Imran must present evidence about the conspiracy and avoid maligning country's institutions.

He urged Imran Khan to have a second thought about his politics of hatred and chaos and do hold demonstrations, criticize the government while adhering to democratic traditions.

Imran may even try to topple the government by tabling no confidence motion in National Assembly. He said, indeed, the four year rule of Imran Khan has proved a disaster for the country as he miserably failed to fulfill his single promise during the entire stint in coveted office.

He said the apex court in its detailed judgment has declared the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly as unconstitutional and malafide. Government could file treason case against the responsible of conspiracy against democracy under Article 6 of the constitution to end conspiracies against democracy once for all. Responding to a question he defended hike in petroleum products, saying the sagacious step had save the country from default and Sri Lanka like situation. He said the apex court also rejected the foreign conspiracy narrative of PTI Chairman Imran Khan thus laying it to rest forever.