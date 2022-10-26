UrduPoint.com

IK's Long March Not For Revolution, But To Have Army Chief Of His Choice: Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

IK's long march not for revolution, but to have Army chief of his choice: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the purpose of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's much-propagated long march to Islamabad was not for a revolution, but to install an Army chief of his choice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said the purpose of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan's much-propagated long march to Islamabad was not for a revolution, but to install an Army chief of his choice.

Commenting on the long march, Nawaz said in a tweet that the people had already experienced Imran's 'revolution' during his four-year rule.

"Imran Khan, who portrays others as thieves, has proven himself to be the biggest thief in the country's history with irrefutable evidence of frauds in foreign funding, Toshakhana and robbery worth over Rs 50 billion," he said.

