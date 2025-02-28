Open Menu

IK’s Narrative Misleading; Pakistan More Stable, Resilient Under Incumbents: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan today was far more stable, resilient and secure than it was when Imran Khan left office in April 2022, at a time when the country was teetering on the brink of economic default due to his government's mismanagement.

In response to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's article, "From Prison: Why the World Must Pay Attention to Pakistan," published in Time Magazine, Ahsan Iqbal described it as a distorted and misleading portrayal of the country's current state.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that under responsible governance and sound economic policies, Pakistan has witnessed remarkable progress.

"Inflation, which had soared to 38% during Imran Khan’s tenure, has now dropped below 4%. The policy rate, previously at 23%, has been reduced to 12%, while the stock market index has surged from 42,000 to a historic high of 115,000," he added.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that Pakistan’s international credit ratings have significantly improved, reflecting growing investor confidence and renewed economic stability.

He underscored that a strong economy is the foundation of national stability and security, pointing out that Imran Khan’s time in office was marked by economic mismanagement, political instability, and a revolving door of five finance ministers in just four years. "His [IK's] reckless and vindictive politics severely damaged the economy, creating an environment of uncertainty that deterred investors and weakened Pakistan’s financial standing on the global stage."

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan has now returned to the path of progress and prosperity, thanks to prudent economic decisions and a commitment to national development.

He urged the international community to recognize the country’s achievements rather than being misled by politically motivated narratives aimed at undermining Pakistan’s progress.

He also criticized the PTI leadership for defaming Pakistan abroad for the sake of petty politics.

