- Home
- Pakistan
- IK’s narrative misleading; Pakistan more stable, resilient under incumbents: Ahsan Iqbal
IK’s Narrative Misleading; Pakistan More Stable, Resilient Under Incumbents: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan today was far more stable, resilient and secure than it was when Imran Khan left office in April 2022, at a time when the country was teetering on the brink of economic default due to his government's mismanagement.
In response to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's article, "From Prison: Why the World Must Pay Attention to Pakistan," published in Time Magazine, Ahsan Iqbal described it as a distorted and misleading portrayal of the country's current state.
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that under responsible governance and sound economic policies, Pakistan has witnessed remarkable progress.
"Inflation, which had soared to 38% during Imran Khan’s tenure, has now dropped below 4%. The policy rate, previously at 23%, has been reduced to 12%, while the stock market index has surged from 42,000 to a historic high of 115,000," he added.
Additionally, the minister highlighted that Pakistan’s international credit ratings have significantly improved, reflecting growing investor confidence and renewed economic stability.
He underscored that a strong economy is the foundation of national stability and security, pointing out that Imran Khan’s time in office was marked by economic mismanagement, political instability, and a revolving door of five finance ministers in just four years. "His [IK's] reckless and vindictive politics severely damaged the economy, creating an environment of uncertainty that deterred investors and weakened Pakistan’s financial standing on the global stage."
Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan has now returned to the path of progress and prosperity, thanks to prudent economic decisions and a commitment to national development.
He urged the international community to recognize the country’s achievements rather than being misled by politically motivated narratives aimed at undermining Pakistan’s progress.
He also criticized the PTI leadership for defaming Pakistan abroad for the sake of petty politics.
Recent Stories
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IK’s narrative misleading; Pakistan more stable, resilient under incumbents: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for eliminating Khawarij11 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Saidu Sharif firing11 minutes ago
-
Keamari police raid gutka/mawa factory, recover large quantity of hazardous gutka12 minutes ago
-
PAC chairman moves IHC for cases details against him12 minutes ago
-
TJP condemns attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania21 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed six khwarij in North Waziristan District21 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 4 years for axing woman in Wah Cantt21 minutes ago
-
Persistent rain drops mercury in Lahore21 minutes ago
-
Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-25 concludes31 minutes ago
-
F-9 Park, Gandhara Citizen Club set for major upgrades: CDA unveils ambitious revamp plan31 minutes ago
-
Authorities launches crackdown on criminal elements41 minutes ago