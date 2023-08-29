Open Menu

IK's Three-year Sentence Suspended By IHC, Not Abolished:Tarar

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Atta Tarar said on Tuesday that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended three-year sentence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, without abolishing it.

During his interaction with the media persons, he clarified that the suspension of Imran Khan's disqualification was a temporary measure, as his legal team had solely lodged an appeal for the suspension of the sentence.

He pointed out that the decision to terminate the sentence would depend on the case's merits.

"The release of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appears unlikely because of his existing judicial remand in another case, and his association with events like May 9, which is a unique situation in history," he added.

He believed that Imran Khan had openly admitted to participating in purchase and sale of gifts.

This stance was backed by his lawyer's acknowledgment before the Election Commission, he added.

The PML-N leader said despite the norm that heads of state generally could sell such gifts, these items were not just sold but also employed for business activities.

