UrduPoint.com

IK's Tweet Designed To Damage Security, Political Atmosphere: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 10:32 PM

IK's tweet designed to damage security, political atmosphere: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan for his irresponsible tweet, designed only to damage the country's security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan for his irresponsible tweet, designed only to damage the country's security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere.

In a tweet, the minister said the destruction caused by Imran Khan by dragged Pakistan Economy from World's 24th largest to 47th in 2022 speaks volumes of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule which caused high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan.

"Everyone knows, he (Imran) is a selfish, narcissist, megalomaniac who since his constitutional removal from PM-office has gone berserk," the minister tweeted.

The contrast between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan cannot be more stark, he said adding Shehbaz Sharif invited him as Leader of a political party for a national dialogue on security subject and National Action Plan which effects every Pakistani and Khan's response in this uncouth and crass manner was shocking.

"Regrettably, IK would prefer seeing the country go down than live honorably in opposition!" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Ishaq Dar From

Recent Stories

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning to Operate Challenger 2 Tanks

13 minutes ago
 Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out ..

Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out

13 minutes ago
 India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: ..

India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadi ..

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

30 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Cent ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.