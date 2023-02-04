(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan for his irresponsible tweet, designed only to damage the country's security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere.

In a tweet, the minister said the destruction caused by Imran Khan by dragged Pakistan Economy from World's 24th largest to 47th in 2022 speaks volumes of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule which caused high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan.

"Everyone knows, he (Imran) is a selfish, narcissist, megalomaniac who since his constitutional removal from PM-office has gone berserk," the minister tweeted.

The contrast between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan cannot be more stark, he said adding Shehbaz Sharif invited him as Leader of a political party for a national dialogue on security subject and National Action Plan which effects every Pakistani and Khan's response in this uncouth and crass manner was shocking.

"Regrettably, IK would prefer seeing the country go down than live honorably in opposition!" he said.