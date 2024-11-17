Ilays Bilour laid to rest at Sayyed Hassan Badshah graveyard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Senior politician and veteran industrialist, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after his Nimaz e Janaza was offered here at Wazir Bagh on Sunday.

The funeral prayers of the ANP leader and well known business personality, Ilyas Bilour was attended by the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, former Governor, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, provincial minister, Sayyed Qasim Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, former chief minister, Amir Haider Khan Hoti, senior ANP leader, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Haji Ghulam Bilour, people from political parties and business community across the country and large number of people from different walks of life.

Foolproof security measures were adopted for the funeral prayer of Ilyas Bilour with large contingents of police force deputed in and around the funeral ground. Walk through gates were also installed at all the entry points of Wazir Bagh.

After the Nimaz e Janaza, the body of the deceased was taken to Sayyed Hassan Badshah Graveyard where he was laid to rest amid touching scenes.