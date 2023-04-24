ILF lauds Governor Sindh over his exemplary services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman International Lawyers Forum (ILF), Nasir Ahmed Advocate appreciated Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori over his exemplary services towards masses without any differences during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ILF Chairman congratulated Kamran Tessori and his entire team on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and paid tribute for their outstanding performance.

Nasir Ahmed thanked Kamran Tessori for opening the Governor House for the general public on the occasion of Eid.

Chairman Nasir Ahmed announced that an ILF delegation would soon meet the Governor Sindh and present him special shield for his historical services.