ILF Women Delegation Calls On Punjab Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:16 PM

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Wednesday strongly condemned India for committing worst human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Wednesday strongly condemned India for committing worst human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir.

The Modi government had blatantly violated both Indian and international laws by suppressing the Kashmiris freedom movement, he said while talking to women lawyer delegation of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) at Civil Secretariat, here. The delegation was led by Zainab Umair, MPA. Talking to the delegation, Raja Basharat regretted that the worst human rights violations were being committed in occupied Kashmir. "We have immortal bonds of mutual love and affection with the Kashmiri people," he added.

About the role played by the legal fraternity for supremacy of law in society, Raja Basharat said that the government was thankful to the support and cooperation, extended by the lawyer community against corruption and injustice. He promised that women lawyers belonging to the ILF would also be given representation at the government forums.

The delegation thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the assembly for the role played in legislation and said that the provincial coalition government had taken important steps for protection of rights of women.

