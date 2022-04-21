UrduPoint.com

Ilhan Omar Assures To Take Up HR Abuses In IIOJK At Congress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 07:55 PM

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Thursday said she would brief the United States Congress and the Biden administration about he human rights violations being committed by the Narendra Modi government in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

The issue of HR abuses in Kashmir was less talked about in the United States and she would try to take up the issue with both the Congress and the Biden administration, she said in a brief chat wit the media after meeting Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood.

Ilhan Omar said, "We are engaged through a Foreign Office Committee about the question of Kashmir and this question is not as much talked as it should be." She said she was visiting the Azad Kashmir to collect the facts and the tour was benefiting her to understand the issue. She would obviously inform her party, the Congress and the Biden administration, besides raising the issue on other forums, she added.

"We held a communication on the Foreign Affairs Committee about human rights violations and anti-Muslim acts of (the) Narendera Modi government and I believe it is not being talked about to the extent it needs to be," Ms Omar added.

She said she was optimistic that more conversation would be held in the Congress on the question of Kashmir and anti-Muslim acts of the Indian government on her return (to the US) and she would be able to get issued condemnations by the US administration and raising the issue with India.

Earlier, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood briefed the Congresswoman about the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian government in the IIOJK and expressed the optimism that the Biden administration would take a cognizance of the post August 5, 2019 acts.

She also visited refugee camps in the AJK's capital to assess the situation in IIOJK as these camps house the people displaced from the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir due to Indian atrocities.

