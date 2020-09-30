Ill-fated child of Manshera wall collapse incident succumbed to death

The fourth ill-fated injured child of the wall collapse incident Wednesday could not survive and succumbed to death at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad

MANSEHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The fourth ill-fated injured child of the wall collapse incident Wednesday could not survive and succumbed to death at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

Sadia Safeer sustained critical injuries and was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera last night, later the doctor referred here to AMC Abbottabad in critical condition.

Yesterday three children lost their lives and one critically injured when they buried under the debris wall at village Shanai Bala UC Dhudyal Manshera.

All four children were the students of Primary school Thanda Khatta and were preparing for school those were closed for more than six months owing the COVID-19 buried under the wall of their mud house suddenly collapsed.

Resulting in three children including Talha Nawaz, Rimsha and Shabana died at the spot while Sadia Safeer sustained critical injuries and was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Manshera were later doctor referred here in critical condition to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Everybody in the village was grieved over the sad demise of the children in the wall collapse incident, the funeral prayer of three children was offered in the native village Sahnai Bala late night where a large number of people from different walks of life were present.