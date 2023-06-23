‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions during talks with industrialists

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP co-chairman emphasizes over the need for charter of economy for the sake of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that he did not deceive anyone and would never do so with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“If you want to ask about the politics you can visit Bilawal House,” said Asif Ai Zardari while responding to a journalist who asked him political questions during his talk to the industrialists in Lahore on Friday.

The former president said that the charter of economy was the need of the hour, emphasizing over the collective efforts for the sake of the country.

“Pakistanis are investing in the foreign countries due to insecurity,” said Asif Ali Zardari. He said that he was ready for the charter of economy.

The PPP co-chairman said that he wanted cotton crops in Jhal Magsi area—the area which is located nearby Sindh, adding that the Egyptian cotton was the best. He claimed that 70 per cent exports of Bangladesh were of Indian made as the Bangaldeshi attached the local tags to the Indian-made products.

“Bangladesh gets benefit of being proxy of India,” said Zardari.

He vowed that they were making efforts to take the exports to the European markets, and for this purpose, they needed to work collectively. He pointed out that they needed to explore the trade opportunities instead of the loans.

Zardari went on to say that Pakistan is a golden basket and they had to make Pakistan rich while formula for this was “you”, adding that the country could not be a prosperous without the support of industrialists.

He added that Pakistan was not a poor country and all those who thought Pakistan was a poor country were “fool”.

He also added that Iran and Pakistan gas pipeline would be started soon after Saudi Arabia and Iran re-established their ties. He was of the view that there was apparently no reason behind the delay in the deal.

The PPP co-chairman stated that people made fun of him over his statement about 100 billion Dollars reserves but made it clear that they would take the reserves to such level. The richness of few families, he said, would not bring any change or betterment.