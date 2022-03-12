Ill-planned no-confidence caused bitterness in politics: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the ill-planned no-confidence motion of the opposition caused bitterness in politics

In a tweet, democracy was not a system of extreme divisions, it was based on consensus on certain things.

"I don't think (politics) should be so divisive that it should become difficult to talk (to each other). It is not difficult to fight but reconciliation is difficult later", he said.