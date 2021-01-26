UrduPoint.com
‘I’ll Step Down If It Is Proven That Any Trader Has Left The Country Fearing Of NAB,” Says Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

The NAB Chairman addresses critics making it clear that corruption and Pakistan can’t go side by side, saying that the anti-graft body has nothing to do with the politics.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) National Accountability Court (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has challenged that he would step down if it is proven that any trader has left the country due to fear of anti-graft body.

Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal said that he never interfered in any department unnecessarily as NAB believed in transparent accountability process.

He expressed these words while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

“I will go home instead of NAB office if it is proven that any trader has left the country in fear of anti-graft body,” said the NAB Chairman.

The NAB Chairman said that Pakistan was under huge debt of billions of rupees and the bureau had deposited billions in the national exchequer.

He further said that a strong economy is a must for a powerful country and vowed to solve problems of businessmen at the earliest.

He also made it clear that NAB had nothing to do with the politics.

“They say NAB and Pakistan can’t go side by side. But I say that corruption and Pakistan can’t go side by side,” he added.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB never asked the traders about the source of their investment as the investors provided jobs to the thousands of jobs to the people.

For investment, he said, a favorable environment was required to attract investments but NAB could not ignore ill-gotten money.

“Sacrifices of security forces restored law and order in the country,” he added.

