UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I'll appreciate If Maryam Nawaz’s Social Media Wing Stops Harassing Me, Says Cynthia D. Ritchie

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:50 PM

I'll appreciate if Maryam Nawaz’s social media wing stops harassing me, says Cynthia D. Ritchie

The US blogger who has been living in Pakistan for last more than a decade has for the first time complained about Maryam Nawaz’s social media wing after her legal fight against PPP leader Rehman Malik over rape allegations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie has alleged that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s social media wing is harassing her and passing illiterate comments.

Ritchie has for the first time complained about the social media wing of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz In her recent tweet, the US blogger has tagged Maryam Nawaz and said that she will appreciate if her social media wing stops harassing her and making crass and illiterate comments.

By sharing pictures of the comments on her Twitter wall, she wrote: “I would appreciate if @MaryamNSharif 'social media wing' stopped harassing me and making crass, illiterate comments,”.

Yesterday, Cynthia was happy after the Supreme Court rejected Rehman Malik’s appeal challenging decision of the Islamabad High Court. The top court, however, maintained the IHC’s decision allowing Ritchie’s writ petition against the former Interior Minister.

Earlier, Cynthia had accused PPP leaders especially Rehman Malik of rape at his official residence in 2011 when the PPP was in power. She had also accused Yousaf Raza Gillani and other leaders of the party of manhandling her at the President house during that period.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Yousaf Raza Gillani Rehman Malik Interior Minister Social Media Twitter Islamabad High Court Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic  shares note about life, faith and lo ..

15 minutes ago

KPRA shows 33 percent growth in first quarter of F ..

7 minutes ago

European stocks sink after Trump tests positive fo ..

15 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

15 minutes ago

IRSA releases 168,600 cusecs water

15 minutes ago

European Council President Wishes Trump Speedy Rec ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.