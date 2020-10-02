(@fidahassanain)

The US blogger who has been living in Pakistan for last more than a decade has for the first time complained about Maryam Nawaz’s social media wing after her legal fight against PPP leader Rehman Malik over rape allegations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) US citizen and blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie has alleged that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s social media wing is harassing her and passing illiterate comments.

Ritchie has for the first time complained about the social media wing of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz In her recent tweet, the US blogger has tagged Maryam Nawaz and said that she will appreciate if her social media wing stops harassing her and making crass and illiterate comments.

By sharing pictures of the comments on her Twitter wall, she wrote: “I would appreciate if @MaryamNSharif 'social media wing' stopped harassing me and making crass, illiterate comments,”.

Yesterday, Cynthia was happy after the Supreme Court rejected Rehman Malik’s appeal challenging decision of the Islamabad High Court. The top court, however, maintained the IHC’s decision allowing Ritchie’s writ petition against the former Interior Minister.

Earlier, Cynthia had accused PPP leaders especially Rehman Malik of rape at his official residence in 2011 when the PPP was in power. She had also accused Yousaf Raza Gillani and other leaders of the party of manhandling her at the President house during that period.