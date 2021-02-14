Illegal 240 carton of counterfeit cigarettes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR), Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja has directed the tax officials to accelerate crackdown against large-scale illegal business of cigarette and has put its special surveillance squads on high alert.

In the light of the directives after receiving tangible secret information, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR), Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja, Commissioner Corporate Zone Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak has deputed a special surveillance team for the purpose, says a release issued by the office of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar here on Sunday.

The release further says that the special surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner-IR Noor Rehman for rigorous search on Swabi Yar Hussian road and after successful raid on a house where illegal business activities were being held.

The special surveillance team recovered 240 carton illegal and counterfeit cigarettes, which were shifted to the tax house Peshawar for further appropriate legal action. The team was also comprised of Inspector Shadman, Inspector Mian Syed Ali Shah, Senior Auditor, Monitor Saboor Khan and other staff.

The Commissioner Corporate Zone Tariq Jamal Khattak appreciated the performance of his team and expressrd the resolve that the illegal business of cigarettes and tax theft in the cigarette business and its movement will be dealt with iron hands and no leniency will be shown in this regard.