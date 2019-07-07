UrduPoint.com
Illegal Advertisements Of Drugs Not Allowed: DRAP

Sun 07th July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Sunday said that the authority was vigilant about the illegal advertisement of drugs which poses serious threat to the health of people.

According to spokesman of DRAP, Drugs Act 1976 and rules framed thereunder provide that permission of advertisement for drugs will be sought from the authority.

He added unlawful promotion of therapeutic goods in print and electronic media was a cause of serious concerns for health of patients if not used under prescription from a qualified physician.

He said that illegal advertisement promotes self prescribing habits.

The use of print media like newspaper, magazines, hand outs and pamphlets, social media, texts and display on sign boards or hoardings give misleading information to the public if not scrutinized.

It was pertinent to mention that such advertisement may contain content which promotes fear and worry among patients and the general public, make false claims of treatment, include unapproved indications for the use of a medicine and ultimately endangering public health.

He said illegal advertisement of medicine is punishable by law and legal action will be taken against such elements as per Drugs Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012.

