Illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Five illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Defence area of the megalopolis on Thursday.

According to spokesman for district South Police, five illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Defence phase 5 and 6 by patrolling team of the Darakhshan police station.

The accused arrested were identified as Dawood, Abdul, Muhammad Akram, Agha Jan and Fida.

A case has been registered against them, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.