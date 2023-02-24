Illegal Afghan immigrants arrested from Defence

Five illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Defence area of the megalopolis on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Five illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Defence area of the megalopolis on Friday.

According to spokesman for district South Police, five illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from Defence phase 5 and 6 by the patrolling team of Darakhshan Police Station.

The arrested Afghans were identified as Ahmed son of Shah Wali, Abdul Rahman son of Abdul Ghafoor, Saeed son of Hassan, Sallahuddin son of Rooh and Shah son of Ameer Muhammad.

A case had been registered against the accused and further legal proceedings against them were also underway.