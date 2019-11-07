UrduPoint.com
Illegal Allotment Of Govt Houses: Supreme Court Directs ICT, Provinces To Submit Fresh Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:04 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and all four provinces quarters concerned to submit fresh reports regarding illegal allotments of government houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and all four provinces quarters concerned to submit fresh reports regarding illegal allotments of government houses.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's counsel pleaded the court to allow submission of new report.

The court accepted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's plea.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked what was the situation of Karachi? The bench was informed that the lawyers of the respondents in this case could not come to the court.

The counsel for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said the Islamabad Police had occupied 200 quarters of the CDA. It also owned the residence of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP), he added.

He said the IGP illegally had occupied the property of civic body.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said this was a very sensitive matter.

The court ordered all provinces and ICT quarters concerned to submit a fresh report in two months.

The court ordered each province to indicate how many illegal occupants had occupied the government houses.

The court also sought details of cases pending in courts and adjourned hearing of the case till January 2020.

