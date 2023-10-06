Open Menu

Illegal Allowance Case: Court Grants Bail To Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Illegal allowance case: Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti

An anti-corruption court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, in a case of receiving assembly session allowance during forced leave period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) An anti-corruption court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, in a case of receiving assembly session allowance during forced leave period.

The court directed Muhammad Khan Bhatti to furnish two surety bonds of Rs 1 million for availing the relief of bail.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan announced the reserved verdict on bail petition filed by the accused. The court had reserved its verdict, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The court observed that other co-accused had already been granted bail in the matter, therefore, the benefit of bail was being extended to the accused in accordance with rule of consistency.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who also served as Punjab Assembly secretary, for illegally receiving Rs 3.2 million as assembly session allowance. The ACE stated that the accused remained on forced leave from 2009 to 2018 and he received the assembly session allowance for the period despite the fact that he was not entitled for it.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Chief Minister Punjab 2018 From Million Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

Gargash meets UN Envoy to Libya

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Found ..

Punjab Police ink MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Evercare Hospital

8 minutes ago
 6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

6 killed, 1318 injured in 1244 accidents in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders third airlift of relief aid to Libya as part of ongoi ..

17 minutes ago
 PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales infor ..

PRA adopts latest technique to collect sales information

8 minutes ago
 Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma pray ..

Strict security arrangements ensured for Juma prayers across province

8 minutes ago
UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corrido ..

UAE as hub will help ‘I2U2 food security corridor in India’ control global f ..

32 minutes ago
 DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off ..

DP World Women&#039;s Cycling Challenge kicks off tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, l ..

AJK PM, federal minister discuss Dev. Projects, liberal financial assistance to ..

8 minutes ago
 Wall Street cools on hot US job data

Wall Street cools on hot US job data

8 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates various development projects

Mayor inaugurates various development projects

8 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan