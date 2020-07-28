illegal animal sale points removed in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday removed 36 illegal sale points for sacrificial animals in the urban areas of the city.

The MCL staff, headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, inspected different zones of provincial capital and demolished three sale points in Samnabad zone, two in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, two in Gulbreg zone, three in Nashtar zone, two in Allama Iqbal zone, five in Shalamar zone, four in Wahga zone, four in Ravi zone and five in Aziz Bhatti zone.

Moreover, central squad of the department also demolished six animal sale points. The authorities fined around Rs 57,000 to violators and also impounded around 88 sacrificial animals besides shifting them to the MCL yard.