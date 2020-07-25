Illegal animal sales point removed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday removed illegal sales points of sacrificial animals in the urban areas of the city.

The MCL staff, headed by Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, inspected different zones of provincial capital and demolished five sale points in Samnabad zone, eight in Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, two in Gulbreg zone, four in Nashtar zone, five in Allama Iqbal zone, four in Shalamar zone, three in Wahga zone, eight in Ravi zone and five in Aziz Bhatti zone .

The authorities fined the violators and also impounded around 272 sacrificial animals besides shifting them to the MCL yard.