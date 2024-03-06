Open Menu

Illegal Appointments Case: Court Again Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case.

The court delayed the indictment proceedings on the request of counsel for the accused. However, the court, adjourning further proceedings till March 11, observed that it was the last opportunity and indictment would take place on the next date of hearing, in any case. The court observed that already copies of the challan had been distributed among the accused, but counsel for the accused were using delaying tactics.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail officials produced Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance during the proceedings.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that the then chief minister Parvez Elahi misused his authority and influenced the appointments after receiving bribe.

