Illegal Appointments Case: Court Again Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
An anti-corruption court on Wednesday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case.
The court delayed the indictment proceedings on the request of counsel for the accused. However, the court, adjourning further proceedings till March 11, observed that it was the last opportunity and indictment would take place on the next date of hearing, in any case. The court observed that already copies of the challan had been distributed among the accused, but counsel for the accused were using delaying tactics.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail officials produced Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance during the proceedings.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that the then chief minister Parvez Elahi misused his authority and influenced the appointments after receiving bribe.
Recent Stories
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 9
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisi ..
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight
Saraiki culture day observed
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea
SECP files criminal cases against individuals involved in stock market manipulat ..
Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 11
SSCI to take up issue professional tax on jewelry sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab governor stresses students role in promotion of knowledge-based economy1 minute ago
-
Experts warn of early solution of food security issues amid severe climate crisis4 minutes ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed2 minutes ago
-
Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute2 minutes ago
-
IHC issued notice to NAB in PTI founder's bail plea2 minutes ago
-
Relief to people first priority: Commissioner41 minutes ago
-
PM directs payment of compensation for damaged houses till March 1134 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws held; Narcotics, weapons seized34 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif felicitates Saraiki community on Saraiki Culture Day34 minutes ago
-
Development, welfare of city being made: DC41 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 132 connections of defaulters34 minutes ago
-
Friends of Police delegation visits PSCA1 minute ago