Illegal appointments case: Court remands Parvez Elahi in ACE custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A local court on Thursday handed over former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on 2-day physical remand in a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the ACE Punjab officials produced Parvez Elahi before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in the district courts here.

The ACE's prosecutor submitted that the accused was involved in a case of illegally appointing 12 persons in the Punjab Assembly. He submitted that the accused could not be interrogated earlier in the matter as he was sent on judicial remand and later, an anti-corruption court granted him post-arrest bail in the matter.

However, the anti-corruption court had withdrawn the bail and the ACE had been granted permission to get physical remand of the accused for interrogation, he added. The prosecutor pleaded with the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for interrogation.

However, Parvez Elahi's counsel opposed the remand plea, adding that his client had no relation with the case.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, handed over Parvez Elahi to ACE Punjab on 2-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

On October 24, the judicial magistrate had ordered to produce Parvez Elahi on October 26 after bringing him from Adiala Jail on an application filed by the ACE Punjab.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved verdict on a plea filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against the orders of October 24 of the judicial magistrate for summoning him in the case of illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly.

Parvez Elahi's counsel had argued that his client had challenged the orders of withdrawing post-arrest bail by the anti-corruption court in the LHC and the matter was fixed for hearing on November 1. He submitted that the judicial magistrate had ordered to produce his client on October 26 on an application by the ACE in connection with the case. He pleaded with the court to suspend the orders as the pending petition would become ineffective.

Moreover, the judicial magistrate discharged Parvez Elahi in a sugar mills quota case, after turning down a plea for physical remand.

The ACE officials had requested the court to grant physical remand of Parvez Elahi as he illegally enhanced the quota of favorite sugar mills in violation of the rules, during his tenure as chief minister Punjab.