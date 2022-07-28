Illegal appointments case: Court seeks reply from NAB on acquittal plea of Mujahid Kamran

An accountability court on Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal applications filed by former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in illegal appointments case, till September 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal applications filed by former Punjab University (PU) vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in illegal appointments case, till September 8.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar uz Zaman conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Dr Mujahid Kamran and others appeared and got their attendance marked.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that there was no allegation of corruption and obtaining monetary benefits against the accused. He submitted that under new NAB law, if there was no element of corruption then no case could be made out against the accused. He submitted that all appointments were made as per law and the NAB had failed to prove any allegation against the accused.

He pleaded with the court to allow the applications and acquit the accused.

The court, after hearing the arguments, sought reply on acquittal applications from the bureau till September 8.

Former PU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, former PU registrar Prof Dr Liaqat Ali and two additional registrars Prof Dr Aurangzaib Alamgir and Prof Dr Kamran Abid were accused of 550 illegal recruitment at the university and for giving away scholarships to students who were not eligible.

Dr Kamran remained the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in the case.