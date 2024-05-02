Open Menu

Illegal Appointments: Court Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Illegal appointments: Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case.

The court delayed the indictment due to the absence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The Adiala jail officials did not produce the former chief minister before the court due to medical reasons. They submitted a medical report stating that Elahi received injuries after falling in the jail washroom, and doctors advised him rest.

In response, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing till May 13.

The court also summoned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing.

The camp jail officials produced accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, during the proceedings, whereas 10 other co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Jail May All Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Num ..

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles

1 minute ago
 NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

6 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

6 minutes ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

6 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

6 minutes ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protes ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

6 minutes ago
ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

6 minutes ago
 DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

34 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

6 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan