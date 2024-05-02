Illegal Appointments: Court Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM
An anti-corruption court on Thursday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case
The court delayed the indictment due to the absence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The Adiala jail officials did not produce the former chief minister before the court due to medical reasons. They submitted a medical report stating that Elahi received injuries after falling in the jail washroom, and doctors advised him rest.
In response, Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing till May 13.
The court also summoned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing.
The camp jail officials produced accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, during the proceedings, whereas 10 other co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.
