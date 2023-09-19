Illegal appointments: Court sends Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday turned down a plea by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for physical remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in two cases of illegal appointments and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the ACE Punjab officials produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The ACE's counsel pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of Parvez Elahi in two cases related to appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary and illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was required for interrogation and recovery of appointments' record and bribe amount.

However, Parvez Elahi's counsel questioned the legality of his arrest and opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, reserved initially his verdict on remand plea.

Later, the court turned down the plea for physical remand and sent Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand.