Open Menu

Illegal Appointments: Court Sends Parvez Elahi To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Illegal appointments: Court sends Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand

A local court on Tuesday turned down a plea by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for physical remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in two cases of illegal appointments and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday turned down a plea by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for physical remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in two cases of illegal appointments and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the ACE Punjab officials produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The ACE's counsel pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of Parvez Elahi in two cases related to appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary and illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was required for interrogation and recovery of appointments' record and bribe amount.

However, Parvez Elahi's counsel questioned the legality of his arrest and opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, reserved initially his verdict on remand plea.

Later, the court turned down the plea for physical remand and sent Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Jail Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of ..

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of space exploration

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Marda ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki for enhancing agr ..

23 minutes ago
 Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumsta ..

Criminals will not be pardoned under any circumstances; Sindh Caretaker Home Min ..

23 minutes ago
 HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups ..

HRCP calls for empowerment of marginalised groups in political, electoral arenas ..

23 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

Stocks diverge as oil hits 10-month high

23 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Lati ..

IHC seeks report regarding case against Javed Latif in Peshawar

23 minutes ago
Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

45 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

47 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

45 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

39 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

39 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan