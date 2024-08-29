Illegal appointments reference: Court acquits Dr Mujahid Kamran, others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday acquitted former Punjab University vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujahid Kamran and others in an illegal appointments reference.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for withdrawal of the reference.

The bureau stated that no evidence was found against the accused following a thorough inquiry, and requested the court to allow withdrawal of the reference.

Former PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujahid Kamran, former PU Registrar Prof. Dr. Liaqat Ali, two additional registrars, and others were accused of 550 illegal recruitment at the Punjab University and of awarding scholarships to ineligible students. Dr. Kamran served as the PU vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.