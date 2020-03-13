Illegal assets case: Court extends Hamza judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case, till March 27.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand term.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated that the reference was in its final stage and it would be filed soon, in response to a court query.

Subsequently, the court, after completing process of Hamza Shehbaz attendance, adjourned hearing till March 27.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.