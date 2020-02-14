UrduPoint.com
Illegal Assets Case: Court Extends Hamza's Judicial Remand Till Feb 28

Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case till February 28.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand term.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor stated that the reference was in its final stage of preparation and it would be filed soon, in response to a court query.

At this, the court adjourned the further hearing till February 28 and extended judicial remand of Hamza. The court ordered for producing Hamza on expiry of the judicial remand.

Later, Hamza Shehbaz was produced before Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The court directed Hamza Shehbaz to come on the rostrum and questioned whether he had identity card now.

To which, Hamza replied that he had not identity card at present. He further submitted that his complete name, Mian Hamza Shehbaz, had been written on identity card, in response to a court query.

At this, the court directed to mark Hamza Shehbaz's attendance after checking his identity card in future.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Feb 28, whereas copies of supplementary challan were also given to the defence counsel during the proceedings.

Strict security arrangements were made on this occasion whereas PML-N workers were also present.

