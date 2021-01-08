Illegal assets case: Court indicts Ahad Cheema in supplementary reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Friday indicted Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, in a supplementary reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Ahad Cheema.

The court indicted Ahad Cheem in supplementary reference filed by the bureau.

However, Cheema pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court directed the bureau to produce its witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till January 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 34 witnesses so far. NAB has alleged that Ahad Cheema has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs 600 million. The bureaucrat also held 'benami' properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.