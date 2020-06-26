UrduPoint.com
Illegal Bazaar Dismantled In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

Illegal bazaar dismantled in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Friday dismantled the setup on an illegal bazaar in Mannanwala, Sheikhupura Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Friday dismantled the setup on an illegal bazaar in Mannanwala, Sheikhupura Road.

A spokesman for the local administration said that some elements had established a bazaar without seeking approval from the competent authority.

The bazaar was an easy way of spread of COVID-19. Therefore, taking action, the AC City removed the bazaar and warned the developers against any illegal activity in future.

