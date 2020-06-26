Illegal Bazaar Dismantled In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Friday dismantled the setup on an illegal bazaar in Mannanwala, Sheikhupura Road.
A spokesman for the local administration said that some elements had established a bazaar without seeking approval from the competent authority.
The bazaar was an easy way of spread of COVID-19. Therefore, taking action, the AC City removed the bazaar and warned the developers against any illegal activity in future.