Illegal bazaar dismantled in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Friday dismantled the setup on an illegal bazaar in Mannanwala, Sheikhupura Road.

A spokesman for the local administration said that some elements had established a bazaar without seeking approval from the competent authority.

The bazaar was an easy way of spread of COVID-19. Therefore, taking action, the AC City removed the bazaar and warned the developers against any illegal activity in future.