Illegal Bazaar Removed, Four Organizers Held

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Illegal bazaar removed, four organizers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has removed an illegal bazaar from Nishatabad and arrested four accused of organizing committee on Sunday.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC City on a tip-off conducted raid at Nishatabad where a bazaar was organized.

More than 100 stalls were established in the bazaar where hundreds of people were busy in shopping by ignoring anti-coronavirus SOPs including use of facemasks and social distance.

When AC City and his team reached at the spot, the people including organizers of the bazaars managed to escape from the scene. However, AC City arrested four persons- Jameelur Rehman, Muhammad Tahir, Hamza and Muhammad Javaid from the spot and handed them over to the police.

The police had registered a case against organizers of the bazaar and started investigation by locking arrested accused behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

