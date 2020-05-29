Illegal beverage factory sealed in Daska

The local administration has sealed a beverage factory in Daska Kalan for manufacturing sub-standard cold drinks

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The local administration has sealed a beverage factory in Daska Kalan for manufacturing sub-standard cold drinks.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi said on Friday that factory owners Khalid Mehmood Butt and his son Ali Hassan Butt had been running this factory for the last several years.

Police have been reported to register a case against the accused.