UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Beverage Factory Sealed In Daska

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Illegal beverage factory sealed in Daska

The local administration has sealed a beverage factory in Daska Kalan for manufacturing sub-standard cold drinks

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The local administration has sealed a beverage factory in Daska Kalan for manufacturing sub-standard cold drinks.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain Mehdi said on Friday that factory owners Khalid Mehmood Butt and his son Ali Hassan Butt had been running this factory for the last several years.

Police have been reported to register a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Daska

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions to remain closed in Sindh ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 29 May 2020

2 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza says Coronavirus cases will increa ..

11 minutes ago

Section 144 in Dera, banning bathing in river, can ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Migration Ministry Refutes Claims on Mishand ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Torch Minneapolis Police Precinct on Th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.