Illegal Bird Dealers Fined
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A grand operation of the Wildlife Department against illegal bird dealers is underway.
During the operation, eight illegal bird dealers were arrested and fined for violations and 30 protected wild birds were recovered from their possession and their shops were sealed.
Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha Region, Arooj Zaheer, along with her team including inspector Ali Raza Abass, Mudasir Abass and Ansar Riaz raided Kotmomin, Bhalwal, Bhera and other Jehlum River areas and nabbed eight shopkeepers for illegal bird hunting
After arresting eight bird dealers, 30 protected wild birds including parrots, partridges, doves and peacocks were recovered from their shops.
Deputy Director Wildlife Arooj Zaheer said that legal action had been initiated against the shopkeepers for violating the Wildlife Act. She added that the department had launched an operation and so far 171 illegal hunters and traders had been challaned. They were fined heavily and 43 animals and 240 birds have been recovered, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sehra singing: A dying tradition in Seraiki wedding culture2 minutes ago
-
Info minister highlights economic progress, international ties ahead of SCO Summit2 minutes ago
-
Formal physical training shows fade in govt schools in South Punjab12 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan's honor, Talal Chaudhry warns PTI12 minutes ago
-
Practical steps underway to check inflation: minister12 minutes ago
-
Know about SCO CHG Summit Islamabad is hosting on Oct 15-16!12 minutes ago
-
Timely treatment can cure cancer: expert22 minutes ago
-
240 poultry units distributed among farmers22 minutes ago
-
Traders, economists condemn PTI's protest call amid SCO summit52 minutes ago
-
Woman killed by brothers, husband1 hour ago
-
30 suspects held in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
President condoles death of former Chinese VP1 hour ago