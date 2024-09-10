Illegal bird hunters arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Several illegal bird hunters were arrested and a fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on them on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director of Wildlife Sargodha, Madam Urooj Zaheer, Inspector Syed Sajid Hussain Shah, Inspector Mudassar Abbas and Head Watcher Shahid Abbas, a team arrested several illegal bird hunters in tehsil Salwanali and Sahiwal and confiscated their equipment besides freeing the captured birds into the forests. The residents of the area paid tribute to the officials for taking the action.