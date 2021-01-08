UrduPoint.com
Illegal Birds' Market Removed From Bacha Khan Chowk

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

The administration of Town-1 here Friday have removed an illegal bird market that was hampering the flow of traffic at Bacha Khan Chowk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The administration of Town-1 here Friday have removed an illegal bird market that was hampering the flow of traffic at Bacha Khan Chowk.

Officials of Town-1 said the operation was conducted against the illegal bird market on public complaints regarding traffic mess at Bacha Khan Chowk due to the birds business.

TOR, Town-1, Riaz Awan, ATOR, Ayaz Durrani, Chief Demolishing Officers Qesar Bacha and Fazal Mahmood alongwith Town staff demolished illegal setups created for the birds' business and other encroachments from busy Bacha Khan Chowk.

After the operation,the road was made clear for vehicular traffic and staff deployed to check re-erecting of any encroached structure. The people associated with birds' business were also warned of stern legal action in case of blocking the road.

TOR Riaz Khan said scores of people gather on Friday at Bacha Khan Chowk to buy and sell parrots, pigeons, hens and other birds, badly hampering the flow of traffic at the busy crossing. He said a proper action was taken today and the staff was deployed to stop such activity in future.

