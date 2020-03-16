Illegal building, other structures razed in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad on Monday demolished an illegal building and sealed seven structures located at Gulberg, Muslim Town and Garden Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad on Monday demolished an illegal building and sealed seven structures located at Gulberg, Muslim Town and Garden Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal construction on plot No 19 block-B at Muslim Town and sealed an illegal construction on plot No 17 block-B new Muslim Town, illegal constructed restaurant on plot No 234 block-A Gulberg III, illegal construction on plot No 15 Block-S Gulberg, an illegal construction on plot No 185 blockAbu Bakkar new Garden town, and illegal constructions on plot No 21 & 31 block Babarand Abek, respectively.