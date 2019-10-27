UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Buildings To Be Demolished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Illegal buildings to be demolished

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Contentment board (RCB) has decided to demolish all those buildings that had not submitted the building plans.

According to a official sources, it has been decided in a high level meeting that illegal buildings would be demolished and concerned department were directed to monitor the campaign and provide support to the demolition authority.

The RCA Building Department has recently served 15 notices to allegedly being constructed in an illegal manner in the areas of of Marbal Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misrial Road, Quaid e Azam Colony, Peshawer road and Ahmedabad, sources said.

Strict directives have been issued to all the controllers of buildings to expedite the demolition campaign as it would be the last chance for builders who had still not submitted the building plans, the sources added.

Related Topics

Quaid E Azam Road Ahmedabad Rawalpindi Farooqabad All

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.