Illegal buildings to be demolished

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Contentment board (RCB) has decided to demolish all those buildings that had not submitted the building plans.

According to a official sources, it has been decided in a high level meeting that illegal buildings would be demolished and concerned department were directed to monitor the campaign and provide support to the demolition authority.

The RCA Building Department has recently served 15 notices to allegedly being constructed in an illegal manner in the areas of of Marbal Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misrial Road, Quaid e Azam Colony, Peshawer road and Ahmedabad, sources said.

Strict directives have been issued to all the controllers of buildings to expedite the demolition campaign as it would be the last chance for builders who had still not submitted the building plans, the sources added.